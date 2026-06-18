SOIRÉES PIQUE-NIQUE ET PATRIMOINE AU CŒUR DES VIGNES Saint-Hilaire
SOIRÉES PIQUE-NIQUE ET PATRIMOINE AU CŒUR DES VIGNES Saint-Hilaire lundi 20 juillet 2026.
Saint-Hilaire
SOIRÉES PIQUE-NIQUE ET PATRIMOINE AU CŒUR DES VIGNES
8 Route de Carcassonne Saint-Hilaire Aude
Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-20 18:30:00
fin : 2026-07-20
Date(s) :
2026-07-20
18h30 Accueil au cœur des vignes, présentation des pratiques culturales bio et de l’agroécologie.
19h30 Visite commentée de la nécropole médiévale de Pech.
20h30 Dégustation des vins et pique-nique tiré du sac à l’ombre des arbres, vins et boissons fournis.
Réservation Obligatoire jusqu’à 16h le jour même
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8 Route de Carcassonne Saint-Hilaire 11250 Aude Occitanie +33 6 87 44 01 40
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
6:30 p.m.: Welcome in the heart of the vineyards, presentation of organic farming practices and agroecology.
7:30 p.m.: Guided tour of the medieval cemetery in Pech.
8:30 PM: Wine tasting and potluck picnic in the shade of the trees; wine and beverages provided.
Reservations required by 4:00 PM on the day of the event.
L’événement SOIRÉES PIQUE-NIQUE ET PATRIMOINE AU CŒUR DES VIGNES Saint-Hilaire a été mis à jour le 2026-06-18 par
À voir aussi à Saint-Hilaire (Aude)
- BALADES DE SAINT-HILAIRE Saint-Hilaire 7 juillet 2026
- SOIRÉE PIQUE-NIQUE ET PATRIMOINE AU COEUR DES VIGNES Saint-Hilaire 3 août 2026
- SOIRÉES PIQUE-NIQUE ET PATRIMOINE AU CŒUR DES VIGNES Saint-Hilaire 17 août 2026
- BALADES DE SAINT-HILAIRE Saint-Hilaire 18 août 2026