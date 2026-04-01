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Soirée Quizz à la Baleine Blanche! SAINTE MARIE DE CAMPAN Campan

Soirée Quizz à la Baleine Blanche! SAINTE MARIE DE CAMPAN Campan jeudi 16 avril 2026.

Lieu : SAINTE MARIE DE CAMPAN

Adresse : La Baleine blanche, GRIPP

Ville : 65710 Campan

Département : Hautes-Pyrénées

Début : 2026-04-16T21:00:00

Fin : 2026-04-16T

Heure de début : 21:00:00

Tarif : Gratuit

Campan

Soirée Quizz à la Baleine Blanche!

SAINTE MARIE DE CAMPAN La Baleine blanche, GRIPP Campan Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-16 21:00:00
fin : 2026-04-16

Date(s) :
2026-04-16

C’est un moment où l’on chante, joue des scènes de films, on devine des genres musicaux, on
dessine des chansons, des expressions, on démêle des medleys… Une soirée où l’on s’amuse
tout en testant notre culture musicale et cinématographique !
  .

SAINTE MARIE DE CAMPAN La Baleine blanche, GRIPP Campan 65710 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie   bb.culturel@gmail.com

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English :

It?s a time for singing, acting out scenes from films, guessing musical genres, drawing songs and expressions, unravelling medleys?
draw songs and expressions, unravel medleys? An evening where we have fun
while testing our musical and cinematographic culture!

L’événement Soirée Quizz à la Baleine Blanche! Campan a été mis à jour le 2026-04-06 par Pôle du Tourmalet |CDT65

À voir aussi à Campan (Hautes-Pyrénées)