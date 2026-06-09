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Soirée tropicale Chatel Tennis Club Chatel tennis CLub Châtelaillon-Plage

Soirée tropicale Chatel Tennis Club Chatel tennis CLub Châtelaillon-Plage vendredi 3 juillet 2026.

Lieu : Chatel tennis CLub

Adresse : 5 avenue de Strasbourg

Ville : 17340 Châtelaillon-Plage

Département : Charente-Maritime

Début : vendredi 3 juillet 2026

Fin : vendredi 3 juillet 2026

Heure de début : 19:00:00

Tarif : 15 15

Châtelaillon-Plage

Soirée tropicale Chatel Tennis Club

Chatel tennis CLub 5 avenue de Strasbourg Châtelaillon-Plage Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 15 – 15 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-03 19:00:00
fin : 2026-07-03

Date(s) :
2026-07-03

Ambiance exotique et festive au Châtel Tennis Club ! Le 3 juillet à partir de 19h, profitez d’une soirée tropicale animée par le groupe Rock’Elle, avec foodtrucks, bar et musique live. Une soirée conviviale à partager en famille ou entre amis.
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Chatel tennis CLub 5 avenue de Strasbourg Châtelaillon-Plage 17340 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 77 61 20 24  chateltennisclub@orange.fr

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English :

Exotic and festive atmosphere at the Châtel Tennis Club! On July 3 from 7pm, enjoy a tropical evening hosted by the group Rock’Elle, with foodtrucks, bar and live music. A convivial evening to share with family and friends.

L’événement Soirée tropicale Chatel Tennis Club Châtelaillon-Plage a été mis à jour le 2026-06-09 par Office de Tourisme de Châtelaillon-Plage

À voir aussi à Châtelaillon-Plage (Charente-Maritime)