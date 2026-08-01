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SORTIE NATURE LA BIODIVERSITÉ DES BORDS DE L’ARN Le Soulié

jeudi 13 août 2026 · Le Soulié

Informations pratiques

Début
jeudi 13 août 2026
Fin
jeudi 13 août 2026
Ville
34330 Le Soulié
Département
Hérault
Tarif

Le Soulié

SORTIE NATURE LA BIODIVERSITÉ DES BORDS DE L’ARN

Le Soulié Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-13
fin : 2026-08-13

Date(s) :
2026-08-13

Dès que le soleil se couche et que la fraîcheur s’installe, les animaux s’activent renards, lucanes cerf-volant, chauves-souris…
Ouvrez grand les yeux et les oreilles cette rivière abrite une riche biodiversité !
  .

Le Soulié 34330 Hérault Occitanie +33 7 71 27 79 33  nils.peronnet@cpiehl.org

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English : SORTIE NATURE LA BIODIVERSITÉ DES BORDS DE L’ARN

As soon as the sun sets and the cool of the evening sets in, the animals come out: foxes, stag beetles, bats…
Keep your eyes and ears open: this river is home to a wealth of biodiversity!

L’événement SORTIE NATURE LA BIODIVERSITÉ DES BORDS DE L’ARN Le Soulié a été mis à jour le 2026-08-07 par 34 ADT34

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