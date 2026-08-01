Informations pratiques

Le Soulié

SORTIE NATURE LA BIODIVERSITÉ DES BORDS DE L’ARN

Le Soulié Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-13

fin : 2026-08-13

Date(s) :

2026-08-13

Dès que le soleil se couche et que la fraîcheur s’installe, les animaux s’activent renards, lucanes cerf-volant, chauves-souris…

Ouvrez grand les yeux et les oreilles cette rivière abrite une riche biodiversité !

.

Le Soulié 34330 Hérault Occitanie +33 7 71 27 79 33 nils.peronnet@cpiehl.org

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : SORTIE NATURE LA BIODIVERSITÉ DES BORDS DE L’ARN

As soon as the sun sets and the cool of the evening sets in, the animals come out: foxes, stag beetles, bats…

Keep your eyes and ears open: this river is home to a wealth of biodiversity!

L’événement SORTIE NATURE LA BIODIVERSITÉ DES BORDS DE L’ARN Le Soulié a été mis à jour le 2026-08-07 par 34 ADT34