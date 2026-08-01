SORTIE NATURE LA BIODIVERSITÉ DES BORDS DE L’ARN Le Soulié
jeudi 13 août 2026 · Le Soulié
Informations pratiques
Le Soulié
SORTIE NATURE LA BIODIVERSITÉ DES BORDS DE L’ARN
Le Soulié Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-13
fin : 2026-08-13
Date(s) :
2026-08-13
Dès que le soleil se couche et que la fraîcheur s’installe, les animaux s’activent renards, lucanes cerf-volant, chauves-souris…
Ouvrez grand les yeux et les oreilles cette rivière abrite une riche biodiversité !
.
Le Soulié 34330 Hérault Occitanie +33 7 71 27 79 33 nils.peronnet@cpiehl.org
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : SORTIE NATURE LA BIODIVERSITÉ DES BORDS DE L’ARN
As soon as the sun sets and the cool of the evening sets in, the animals come out: foxes, stag beetles, bats…
Keep your eyes and ears open: this river is home to a wealth of biodiversity!
L’événement SORTIE NATURE LA BIODIVERSITÉ DES BORDS DE L’ARN Le Soulié a été mis à jour le 2026-08-07 par 34 ADT34
À voir aussi à Le Soulié (Hérault)
- 13ÈME FESTIVAL DE POÉSIE SAUVAGE D 55 Le Soulié 13 août 2026