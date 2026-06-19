UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Bolquère

SORTIE TRAPPEUR Bolquère

vendredi 31 juillet 2026 · Bolquère

Informations pratiques

Début
vendredi 31 juillet 2026
Fin
vendredi 31 juillet 2026
Heure de début
09:30:00
Ville
66210 Bolquère
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif
10 Tarif enfant Tarif enfant

Bolquère

SORTIE TRAPPEUR

Bolquère Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – – 10

Tarif enfant
Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-31 09:30:00
fin : 2026-07-31 11:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-07-31

9h30 11h
Office de Tourisme, Pyrénées 2000
6-12 ans, plus jeune accompagné d’un parent
Tarif 10€/enfant | places limitées
Informations & inscriptions au 07.77.84.57.31
Observation et découverte de la nature environnante. Apprentissage des fondamentaux du trappeur (cabane, arc, faune, flore, outils, herbier…).
Construction, jeux, créativité.
  .

Bolquère 66210 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 7 77 84 57 31 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

9:30 a.m. 11:00 a.m.
Tourist Office, Pyrénées 2000
Ages 6–12; younger children must be accompanied by a parent
Price: 10? per child | limited spaces
Information & registration: 07.77.84.57.31
Observe and explore the surrounding nature. Learn the basics of trapping (huts, bows, wildlife, plants, tools, herbarium, etc.).
Building, games, creativity.

L’événement SORTIE TRAPPEUR Bolquère a été mis à jour le 2026-06-19 par OT DE BOLQUERE/PYRENEES 2000

À voir aussi à Bolquère (Pyrénées-Orientales)