Bolquère

SORTIES PLANTES MEDICINALES DES PYRENEES

Avenue du Serrat de l’Ours Bolquère Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 0 – 0 – 0

Tarif enfant

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-27 09:00:00

fin : 2026-07-27 12:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-27

SORTIE PLANTES MÉDICINALES DES PYRÉNÉES

9h 12h

Office de tourisme, Pyrénées 2000

Tarif 25€ personne. Gratuit 14ans

Accompagné par Anne-Marie Pujol, herboriste et phytothérapeute , partez à la découverte des plantes médicinales de nos montagnes pyrénéennes.

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Avenue du Serrat de l’Ours Bolquère 66210 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 07 10 29 18

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

MEDICINAL PLANTS FROM THE PYRENEES

9am 12pm

Tourist Office, Pyrénées 2000

Price: 25? person. Free for children under 14

Accompanied by Anne-Marie Pujol, herbalist and phytotherapist, discover the medicinal plants of our Pyrenean mountains.

L’événement SORTIES PLANTES MEDICINALES DES PYRENEES Bolquère a été mis à jour le 2026-04-29 par OT DE BOLQUERE/PYRENEES 2000