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SORTIES PLANTES MEDICINALES DES PYRENEES Bolquère

SORTIES PLANTES MEDICINALES DES PYRENEES Bolquère lundi 27 juillet 2026.

Adresse : Avenue du Serrat de l'Ours

Ville : 66210 Bolquère

Département : Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : lundi 27 juillet 2026

Fin : lundi 27 juillet 2026

Heure de début : 09:00:00

Tarif : 0 0 0 Tarif enfant Tarif enfant

Bolquère

SORTIES PLANTES MEDICINALES DES PYRENEES

Avenue du Serrat de l’Ours Bolquère Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 0 – 0 – 0

Tarif enfant
Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-27 09:00:00
fin : 2026-07-27 12:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-07-27

SORTIE PLANTES MÉDICINALES DES PYRÉNÉES
9h 12h
Office de tourisme, Pyrénées 2000
Tarif 25€ personne. Gratuit 14ans
Accompagné par Anne-Marie Pujol, herboriste et phytothérapeute , partez à la découverte des plantes médicinales de nos montagnes pyrénéennes.
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Avenue du Serrat de l’Ours Bolquère 66210 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 07 10 29 18 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

MEDICINAL PLANTS FROM THE PYRENEES
9am 12pm
Tourist Office, Pyrénées 2000
Price: 25? person. Free for children under 14
Accompanied by Anne-Marie Pujol, herbalist and phytotherapist, discover the medicinal plants of our Pyrenean mountains.

L’événement SORTIES PLANTES MEDICINALES DES PYRENEES Bolquère a été mis à jour le 2026-04-29 par OT DE BOLQUERE/PYRENEES 2000

À voir aussi à Bolquère (Pyrénées-Orientales)