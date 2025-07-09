Spectacle de Danse Histoire(s) Décoloniale(s) Portraits croisés– Betty Tchomanga, GANG Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy

Spectacle de Danse Histoire(s) Décoloniale(s) Portraits croisés– Betty Tchomanga, GANG

DANSE PERFORMANCE HISTOIRES DE FRANCES

Pourquoi des pans entiers de notre Histoire ont été survolés, voire escamotés ? C’est à ces angles morts que s’intéresse Betty Tchomanga, avec la danse et la parole. Sur scène, quatre artistes se succèdent, dessinant pas à pas un autre récit de notre identité commune.

À noter — Le spectacle comporte des effets stroboscopiques.Tout public

Esplanade Jack Ralite, Rue de Parme, Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy 54500 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 56 83 56 louise@centremalraux.com

English :

DANCE PERFORMANCE STORIES BY FRANCES

Why have whole swathes of our history been overlooked or even ignored? Betty Tchomanga uses dance and words to explore these blind spots. Four artists take to the stage in succession, gradually sketching out a new narrative of our shared identity.

Of particular note? The show features stroboscopic effects.

German :

TANZ PERFORMANCE GESCHICHTEN VON FRANCES

Warum wurden ganze Abschnitte unserer Geschichte übersehen oder gar verschwiegen? Betty Tchomanga befasst sich mit diesen blinden Flecken, mit Tanz und Sprache. Auf der Bühne wechseln sich vier Künstler ab, die Schritt für Schritt eine andere Erzählung unserer gemeinsamen Identität entwerfen.

Was ist zu beachten? Die Aufführung enthält Stroboskopeffekte.

Italiano :

DANZA PERFORMANCE STORIE DI FRANCES

Perché intere fasce della nostra storia sono state trascurate, o addirittura ignorate? Betty Tchomanga usa la danza e le parole per esplorare questi punti oscuri. Quattro interpreti salgono sul palco uno dopo l’altro, abbozzando gradualmente una nuova narrazione della nostra identità condivisa.

Una nota particolare? Lo spettacolo prevede effetti stroboscopici.

Espanol :

DANZA ESPECTÁCULO HISTORIAS DE FRANCES

¿Por qué se han pasado por alto, o incluso ignorado, franjas enteras de nuestra historia? Betty Tchomanga explora estos puntos ciegos a través de la danza y la palabra. Cuatro intérpretes se suceden en el escenario, esbozando poco a poco un relato diferente de nuestra identidad común.

¿Algo especial? El espectáculo incluye efectos estroboscópicos.

