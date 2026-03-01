Spectacle d’improvisation théâtrale Troupe Quartier Libre Le PasSage Café associatif Romans-sur-Isère
Spectacle d’improvisation théâtrale Troupe Quartier Libre Le PasSage Café associatif Romans-sur-Isère vendredi 13 mars 2026.
La troupe Quartier Libre vous propose un spectacle d’improvisation théâtrale, pour finir la semaine en toute légèreté.
Le PasSage Café associatif 8 place Fontaine Couverte Romans-sur-Isère 26100 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes contact@cafelepassage.org
English :
The Quartier Libre troupe puts on an improvisational theater show to round off the week in style.
