Informations pratiques

Abeilhan

SPECTACLE EN CHANTIER !

1 Impasse César Franck Abeilhan Hérault

Tarif : 12 – 12 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-10-01

fin : 2026-10-01

Date(s) :

2026-10-01

Le 1er octobre à 19h , Marie Albert présentera son spectacle En chantier ! . Un solo de clown sensible et déjanté qui questionne notre rapport au temps, aux autres. Durée 1h15.

Il se jouera au coeur d’une exposition artistique, ainsi vous pourrez apprécier les oeuvres, discuter avec Marie puis prendre un repas ensemble (amener à manger/boire à partager).

La participation se fera au chapeau.

. Comme le nombre de places est limité, je vous conseille de réserver le plus tôt possible (par mail, ou SMS au ). .

1 Impasse César Franck Abeilhan 34290 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 01 76 13 67

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English : SPECTACLE EN CHANTIER !

On October 1 at 7:00 p.m., Marie Albert will present her show “En chantier!”—a sensitive yet offbeat clown solo that explores our relationship with time and with others. Running time: 1 hour and 15 minutes.

The performance will take place in the heart of an art exhibition, so you’ll be able to enjoy the artwork, chat with Marie, and then share a meal together (please bring food and drinks to shar

L’événement SPECTACLE EN CHANTIER ! Abeilhan a été mis à jour le 2026-08-23 par 34 OT AVANT-MONTS