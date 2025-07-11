Spectacle La petite sorcière Théâtre La Foucotte Nancy

Spectacle La petite sorcière

Théâtre La Foucotte 3 rue de la Foucotte Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-02-27 16:30:00

fin : 2026-02-27 17:20:00

2026-02-27

Est ce que vous avez peur du noir, ou des peurs toutes bizarres ?

Moi plus du tout ! Depuis que j’ai rencontré une petite sorcière phénomène prénommée Philomène !

Venez vivre un moment magique avec Fifi la petite sorcière, fabriquer des potions pour apaiser les grandes émotions et affronter vos peurs, en riant et en chantant, tout en douceur.

Un spectacle avec théâtre, marionnettes, chansons et participation des enfants.Enfants

Théâtre La Foucotte 3 rue de la Foucotte Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 6 43 16 86 86

English :

Are you afraid of the dark, or some other strange fear?

I’m not! Ever since I met a little phenomenon witch called Philomène!

Come and experience a magical moment with Fifi the little witch, and make potions to soothe your deepest emotions and face up to your fears, while laughing and singing along.

A show with theater, puppets, songs and children’s participation.

German :

Haben Sie Angst vor der Dunkelheit oder haben Sie ganz komische Ängste?

Ich nicht mehr! Seit ich eine kleine Phänomenhexe namens Philomène kennengelernt habe!

Erleben Sie einen magischen Moment mit Fifi, der kleinen Hexe, stellen Sie Zaubertränke her, um große Gefühle zu besänftigen, und stellen Sie sich Ihren Ängsten, indem Sie lachen und singen, ganz sanft.

Eine Aufführung mit Theater, Marionetten, Liedern und Kinderbeteiligung.

Italiano :

Ha paura del buio o altre paure strane?

Non ne ho! Da quando ho conosciuto una piccola strega fenomeno di nome Philomène!

Venite a vivere un momento magico con la streghetta Fifi, preparate pozioni per calmare le vostre emozioni e affrontate le vostre paure, ridendo e cantando.

Uno spettacolo con teatro, burattini, canzoni e partecipazione dei bambini.

Espanol :

¿Tiene miedo a la oscuridad o algún otro temor extraño?

¡No lo tengo! ¡Desde que conocí a una brujita fenómeno llamada Philomène!

Ven a vivir un momento mágico con la brujita Fifí, prepara pociones para calmar tus emociones y enfréntate a tus miedos riendo y cantando.

Un espectáculo con teatro, marionetas, canciones y la participación de los niños.

