SPECTACLE LES PETITES SCÈNES MAUVAISE GRAINE ET DRÔLE DE POUSSE

Palau-del-Vidre Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-03 14:30:00

fin : 2026-06-03

Date(s) :

2026-06-03

Sacha découvre un monde coloré en plantant une graine, transformant son univers en un jardin vivant. Dans un décor pop‑up fait main, les comédien·nes animent cette aventure poétique.

L’enfant doit être accompagné d’un adulte (inscription obligatoire).

Infos et résa https://boutique.tourisme-pyrenees-mediterranee.com/evenements/animations-enfants ou 04 48 98 00 08 Office de tourisme PYMED

.

Palau-del-Vidre 66690 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Sacha discovers a colorful world by planting a seed, transforming his world into a living garden. In a handmade pop-up set, the actors bring this poetic adventure to life.

Children must be accompanied by an adult (registration required).

Information and booking: https://boutique.tourisme-pyrenees-mediterranee.com/evenements/animations-enfants or 04 48 98 00 08 ? PYMED Tourist Office

L’événement SPECTACLE LES PETITES SCÈNES MAUVAISE GRAINE ET DRÔLE DE POUSSE Palau-del-Vidre a été mis à jour le 2026-02-16 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE