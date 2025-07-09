Spectacle Les vents brûlants Ensemble Chakâm Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy

Spectacle Les vents brûlants Ensemble Chakâm

Esplanade Jack Ralite, Rue de Parme, Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

MUSIQUE TRADITION RÉINVENTÉE MÉTISSAGE

Les trois musiciennes de l’ensemble Chakâm s’inspirent des répertoires classiques persan, arabe et baroque. Elles inventent des poèmes musicaux et donnent à entendre d’authentiques compositions modernes.

En partenariat avec Diwan en Lorraine.

Spectacle accessible aux personnes malvoyantes.Tout public

Esplanade Jack Ralite, Rue de Parme, Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy 54500 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 56 83 56 louise@centremalraux.com

English :

MUSIC REINVENTED TRADITION CROSSBREEDING

The three musicians of the Chakâm ensemble draw their inspiration from the classical Persian, Arab and Baroque repertoires. They invent musical poems and perform authentic modern compositions.

In partnership with Diwan en Lorraine.

Show accessible to the visually impaired.

German :

MUSIK NEU ERFUNDENE TRADITION MISCHUNG

Die drei Musikerinnen des Ensembles Chakâm lassen sich vom klassischen persischen, arabischen und barocken Repertoire inspirieren. Sie erfinden musikalische Gedichte und bringen authentische moderne Kompositionen zu Gehör.

In Partnerschaft mit Diwan en Lorraine.

Die Aufführung ist auch für Sehbehinderte zugänglich.

Italiano :

MUSICA REINVENTARE LA TRADIZIONE METICCIATO

I tre musicisti dell’ensemble Chakâm traggono ispirazione dai repertori classici persiani, arabi e barocchi. Inventano poemi musicali ed eseguono autentiche composizioni moderne.

In collaborazione con Diwan en Lorraine.

Spettacolo accessibile agli ipovedenti.

Espanol :

MÚSICA REINVENTAR LA TRADICIÓN MESTIZAJE

Los tres músicos del conjunto Chakâm se inspiran en los repertorios clásicos persa, árabe y barroco. Inventan poemas musicales e interpretan auténticas composiciones modernas.

En colaboración con Diwan en Lorraine.

Espectáculo accesible a las personas con discapacidad visual.

