Spectacle Patrick Gadais dans Ze One Mental Show L’Appart café Bourg-lès-Valence
Spectacle Patrick Gadais dans Ze One Mental Show L’Appart café Bourg-lès-Valence samedi 7 mars 2026.
Spectacle Patrick Gadais dans Ze One Mental Show
L’Appart café 11 quai Thannaron Bourg-lès-Valence Drôme
Tarif : 18.5 – 18.5 – EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-03-07 20:30:00
fin : 2026-03-07 20:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-03-07
Le seul one man show dont le public désigne le vainqueur ! Un spectacle interactif mené par un surprenant monsieur Loyal, où 2 mentalistes s’affrontent pour présenter le clou du spectacle.
.
L’Appart café 11 quai Thannaron Bourg-lès-Valence 26500 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 42 96 65 thierry.roudil@sfr.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The only one-man show where the audience chooses the winner! An interactive show led by a surprising Mr. Loyal, where 2 mentalists compete to present the highlight of the show.
L’événement Spectacle Patrick Gadais dans Ze One Mental Show Bourg-lès-Valence a été mis à jour le 2025-12-04 par Valence Romans Tourisme