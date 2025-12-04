Spectacle Patrick Gadais dans Ze One Mental Show L’Appart café Bourg-lès-Valence

Spectacle Patrick Gadais dans Ze One Mental Show

L’Appart café 11 quai Thannaron Bourg-lès-Valence Drôme

Tarif : 18.5 – 18.5 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-07 20:30:00

fin : 2026-03-07 20:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-03-07

Le seul one man show dont le public désigne le vainqueur ! Un spectacle interactif mené par un surprenant monsieur Loyal, où 2 mentalistes s’affrontent pour présenter le clou du spectacle.

L’Appart café 11 quai Thannaron Bourg-lès-Valence 26500 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 42 96 65 thierry.roudil@sfr.fr

English :

The only one-man show where the audience chooses the winner! An interactive show led by a surprising Mr. Loyal, where 2 mentalists compete to present the highlight of the show.

