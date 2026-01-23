SPECTACLE PIERRE THEVENOUX LIFE COACH Argelès-sur-Mer

SPECTACLE PIERRE THEVENOUX LIFE COACH

Tarif : 15 – 15 – 15

Début : 2026-05-16 20:30:00

2026-05-16

Après le succès de son premier spectacle, Pierre revient dans Life Coach, un spectacle aussi drôle que tendre où il explore avec humour les défis du bien-être.

24 Avenue Molière Argelès-sur-Mer 66700 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 81 15 85

After the success of his first show, Pierre returns in Life Coach, a show as funny as it is tender, in which he explores the challenges of well-being with humor.

