Informations pratiques

Thoard

Stage Carnet de voyage à Thoard

Village Thoard Alpes-de-Haute-Provence

Tarif : 150 – 150 – 150 EUR

Matériel non compris

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-20 09:00:00

fin : 2026-07-21 16:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-20

Un stage avec Catherine Tapon, artiste professionnelle depuis 38 ans, anime des stages depuis 28 ans.

À travers la pratique du carnet de voyage, nous apprendrons à regarder autrement et à retranscrire sur le papier une ambiance, une émotion, un souvenir.

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Village Thoard 04380 Alpes-de-Haute-Provence Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 6 86 43 90 17 catherine.tapon@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

A workshop with Catherine Tapon, a professional artist for 38 years who has been leading workshops for 28 years.

%C0 Through the practice of travel journaling, we will learn %E0 to see things differently and %E0 to capture on paper a mood, an %E9motion, or a memory.

L’événement Stage Carnet de voyage à Thoard Thoard a été mis à jour le 2026-06-30 par Office de Tourisme Provence Alpes Digne les Bains