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STAGE DE FOOT EN ALTITUDE Bolquère

STAGE DE FOOT EN ALTITUDE Bolquère lundi 20 juillet 2026.

Adresse : rue du stade

Ville : 66210 Bolquère

Département : Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : lundi 20 juillet 2026

Fin : vendredi 24 juillet 2026

Heure de début : 09:00:00

Tarif :

Bolquère

STAGE DE FOOT EN ALTITUDE

rue du stade Bolquère Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-20 09:00:00
fin : 2026-07-24 16:30:00

Date(s) :
2026-07-20

STAGE DE FOOT EN ALTITUDE
Du 6 au 10 juillet
Formule stage de Foot + activités ludiques (1/2 journée bubble foot et 1/2 journée descente en luge). Sans hébergement.
De 6 à 14 ans (U7 à U15)
Places limitées à 24 stagiaires par semaine
Tarifs:
Extérieurs au Club: 250€
Adhérents: 150€
Inscriptions: Président: 06 79 88 83 13 Sergio: 07 66 94 00 61
  .

rue du stade Bolquère 66210 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 79 88 83 13 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

HIGH-ALTITUDE SOCCER CAMP
July 6 to 10
Soccer course + fun activities (1/2 day bubble soccer and 1/2 day tobogganing). Without accommodation.
Ages 6 to 14 (U7 to U15)
Places limited to 24 trainees per week
Prices:
From outside the Club: 250?
Members: 150?
Registration: President: 06 79 88 83 13 Sergio: 07 66 94 00 61

L’événement STAGE DE FOOT EN ALTITUDE Bolquère a été mis à jour le 2026-05-20 par OT DE BOLQUERE/PYRENEES 2000

À voir aussi à Bolquère (Pyrénées-Orientales)