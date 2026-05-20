STAGE DE FOOT EN ALTITUDE Bolquère
STAGE DE FOOT EN ALTITUDE Bolquère lundi 27 juillet 2026.
Bolquère
STAGE DE FOOT EN ALTITUDE
rue du stade Bolquère Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-27 09:00:00
fin : 2026-07-31 16:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-27
STAGE DE FOOT EN ALTITUDE
Du 6 au 10 juillet
Formule stage de Foot + activités ludiques (1/2 journée bubble foot et 1/2 journée descente en luge). Sans hébergement.
De 6 à 14 ans (U7 à U15)
Places limitées à 24 stagiaires par semaine
Tarifs:
Extérieurs au Club: 250€
Adhérents: 150€
Inscriptions: Président: 06 79 88 83 13 Sergio: 07 66 94 00 61
.
rue du stade Bolquère 66210 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 79 88 83 13
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
HIGH-ALTITUDE SOCCER CAMP
July 6 to 10
Soccer course + fun activities (1/2 day bubble soccer and 1/2 day tobogganing). Without accommodation.
Ages 6 to 14 (U7 to U15)
Places limited to 24 trainees per week
Prices:
From outside the Club: 250?
Members: 150?
Registration: President: 06 79 88 83 13 Sergio: 07 66 94 00 61
L’événement STAGE DE FOOT EN ALTITUDE Bolquère a été mis à jour le 2026-05-20 par OT DE BOLQUERE/PYRENEES 2000
À voir aussi à Bolquère (Pyrénées-Orientales)
- PASSAGE DU TOUR DE FRANCE Bolquère 6 juillet 2026
- STAGE DE FOOT EN ALTITUDE Bolquère 6 juillet 2026
- ATELIER: LES ANIMAUX DES PYRÉNÉES & LEURS TRACES Bolquère 6 juillet 2026
- SORTIES PLANTES MEDICINALES DES PYRENEES Bolquère 7 juillet 2026
- STAGE DE FOOT EN ALTITUDE Bolquère 13 juillet 2026