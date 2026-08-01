Informations pratiques

Saint-André

STAGE DE THEATRE MUSICAL

rue nationale Saint-André Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 240 – 240 – 240

Tarif enfant

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-17 09:00:00

fin : 2026-08-22 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-17

Chants en anglais, danse et théâtre pour enfants et jeunes de 8 à 16 ans.

Stage à la journée, sur inscription

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rue nationale Saint-André 66690 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 48 98 00 08

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Singing in English, dance, and theater for children and teens ages 8–16.

Day camp; registration required

L’événement STAGE DE THEATRE MUSICAL Saint-André a été mis à jour le 2026-08-03 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE