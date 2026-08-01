STAGE DE THEATRE MUSICAL Saint-André
lundi 17 août 2026 · Saint-André
Informations pratiques
Saint-André
STAGE DE THEATRE MUSICAL
rue nationale Saint-André Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 240 – 240 – 240
Tarif enfant
Tarif enfant
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-17 09:00:00
fin : 2026-08-22 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-17
Chants en anglais, danse et théâtre pour enfants et jeunes de 8 à 16 ans.
Stage à la journée, sur inscription
.
rue nationale Saint-André 66690 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 48 98 00 08
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Singing in English, dance, and theater for children and teens ages 8–16.
Day camp; registration required
L’événement STAGE DE THEATRE MUSICAL Saint-André a été mis à jour le 2026-08-03 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE
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