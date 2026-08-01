UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Saint-André

STAGE DE THEATRE MUSICAL Saint-André

lundi 17 août 2026 · Saint-André

STAGE DE THEATRE MUSICAL Saint-André

Informations pratiques

Début
lundi 17 août 2026
Fin
samedi 22 août 2026
Heure de début
09:00:00
Adresse
rue nationale
Ville
66690 Saint-André
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif
240 240 240 Tarif enfant Tarif enfant

Saint-André

STAGE DE THEATRE MUSICAL

rue nationale Saint-André Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 240 – 240 – 240

Tarif enfant
Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-17 09:00:00
fin : 2026-08-22 17:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-08-17

Chants en anglais, danse et théâtre pour enfants et jeunes de 8 à 16 ans.
Stage à la journée, sur inscription
  .

rue nationale Saint-André 66690 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 48 98 00 08 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Singing in English, dance, and theater for children and teens ages 8–16.
Day camp; registration required

L’événement STAGE DE THEATRE MUSICAL Saint-André a été mis à jour le 2026-08-03 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE

À voir aussi à Saint-André (Pyrénées-Orientales)