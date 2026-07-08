UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

STAGE POTERIE MODELAGE 15 JUILLET Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

mercredi 15 juillet 2026 · Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

STAGE POTERIE MODELAGE 15 JUILLET Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

Informations pratiques

Début
mercredi 15 juillet 2026
Fin
mercredi 15 juillet 2026
Heure de début
14:00:00
Ville
66120 Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif
35 35 35 Tarif enfant Tarif enfant

Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

STAGE POTERIE MODELAGE 15 JUILLET

Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 35 – 35 – 35

Tarif enfant
Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-15 14:00:00
fin : 2026-07-15 16:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-07-15

Stages de 4h (2h le mardi et 2h le mercredi)
Sur réservation au +33 (0)7.81.12.50.85 poteriefr@gmail.com
  .

Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30  poteriefr@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

4-hour workshops (2 hours on Tuesday and 2 hours on Wednesday)
Reservations required at +33 (0)7.81.12.50.85 or poteriefr@gmail.com

L’événement STAGE POTERIE MODELAGE 15 JUILLET Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2026-06-28 par OT DE FONT ROMEU

À voir aussi à Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via (Pyrénées-Orientales)