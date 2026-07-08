Informations pratiques

Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

STAGE POTERIE MODELAGE MERCREDI 22 JUILLET

Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 35 – 35 – 35

Tarif enfant

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-22 14:00:00

fin : 2026-07-22 16:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-22

Stages de 4h (2h le mardi et 2h le mercredi)

Sur réservation au +33 (0)7.81.12.50.85 poteriefr@gmail.com

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Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30 poteriefr@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

4-hour workshops (2 hours on Tuesday and 2 hours on Wednesday)

Reservations required at +33 (0)7.81.12.50.85 or poteriefr@gmail.com

L’événement STAGE POTERIE MODELAGE MERCREDI 22 JUILLET Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2026-06-28 par OT DE FONT ROMEU