Tarsac

Tarsac en Fête

TARSAC Tarsac Gers

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-08

fin : 2026-05-10

Date(s) :

2026-05-08

Chaque année, le village de Tarsac, se transforme en un lieu de convivialité et de partage à l’occasion de sa fête locale.

Pendant trois jours, habitants et visiteurs se retrouvent autour d’animations variées mêlant traditions gasconnes, musique et gastronomie.

Entre randonnées solidaires, concours de quilles, expositions et soirées festives, le programme met à l’honneur le patrimoine et l’esprit du Sud-Ouest. Les repas et bodégas permettent de savourer des spécialités locales dans une ambiance chaleureuse.

Le point d’orgue du week-end reste la course landaise, véritable symbole culturel de la région.

Au programme

Vendredi 8 mai

14h00 à 17h00 exposition de voitures, de tracteurs et de batteuses anciens organisée par les Vieux Tacots Tarsacois

20h30 concours de quilles

20h30 bodéga animée par Système D (entrée, cœurs de canard, frites, dessert 14 €)

Samedi 9 mai

8h30 randonnée pédestre avec pot d’accueil sous le chapiteau (5 € ou 15 € formule randonnée + repas ; les recettes sont reversées à la ligue contre le cancer)

9h00 départ grand circuit (12 km, ravitaillement en cours de randonnée)

10h00 départ petit circuit (6 km, ravitaillement en fin de parcours)

Buvette et restauration sur place sur réservation (salade composée, rougail, salade de fruits 14 €)

16h00 à 18h00 exposition photo Tarsac en musiques organisée par Déclic en Armagnac

20h30 concours de quilles

20h30 grande bodéga animée par les Brass Band Les Ducks et les Pussy Brass Doll’z (entrée, pièce de boucher, frites, dessert 16 €)

Dimanche 10 mai

10h30 célébration religieuse en musique avec les Échos de l’Adour

11h30 à 12h30 et 15h00 à 16h00 exposition photo Tarsac en musiques organisée par Déclic en Armagnac

12h00 concours de quilles finale

12h00 apéritif-concert animé par les Pink Flocs (repas sur réservation ; entrée, carbonade flamande et pommes de terre, dessert 17 €)

17h00 course landaise formelle comptant pour le challenge Armagnac, Ganadéria Noguès et cuadrilla Christophe Avignon (entrée générale 15 €, 5 € pour les jeunes et licenciés, gratuit pour les moins de 16 ans)

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TARSAC Tarsac 32400 Gers Occitanie +33 6 49 57 44 82 mairie.tarsac@wanadoo.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Every year, the village of Tarsac transforms itself into a place of conviviality and sharing on the occasion of its local festival.

For three days, locals and visitors alike gather to enjoy a variety of events combining Gascon traditions, music and gastronomy.

From solidarity hikes to bowling competitions, exhibitions and festive evenings, the program showcases the heritage and spirit of the South-West. Meals and bodégas offer the chance to savour local specialities in a warm and friendly atmosphere.

The highlight of the weekend is the course landaise, a true cultural symbol of the region.

On the program

Friday May 8th

2:00 pm to 5:00 pm: exhibition of vintage cars, tractors and threshing machines organized by the Vieux Tacots Tarsacois

8:30pm: bowling competition

8:30pm: bodega hosted by Système D (starter, duck hearts, French fries, dessert: 14 ?)

Saturday May 9th

8:30 am: hike with welcome drink under the big top (5 ? or 15 ? for hike + meal; proceeds go to the League Against Cancer)

9:00 am: start of long circuit (12 km, refreshments along the way)

10:00 am: start of short circuit (6 km, refreshments at the end)

Refreshments and refreshments available on reservation (mixed salad, rougail, fruit salad: 14 ?)

4:00 pm to 6:00 pm: Tarsac en musiques photo exhibition organized by Déclic en Armagnac

8:30pm: bowling competition

8:30 pm: bodéga with Brass Band Les Ducks and Pussy Brass Doll?z (starter, butcher’s cut, French fries, dessert: 16?)

Sunday, May 10

10:30 am: Religious celebration with music by Les Échos de l?Adour

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.: Tarsac en musiques photo exhibition organized by Déclic en Armagnac

12:00 pm: final bowling competition

12:00 p.m.: aperitif-concert hosted by Pink Flocs (meal on reservation; starter, Flemish carbonade and potatoes, dessert: 17 ?)

5:00 p.m.: formal landaise race counting towards the Armagnac challenge, Ganadéria Noguès and cuadrilla Christophe Avignon (general admission 15 ?, 5 ? for young people and licensees, free for under-16s)

L’événement Tarsac en Fête Tarsac a été mis à jour le 2026-04-29 par OT du Pays du Val d’Adour|CDT65