Théâtre comédie antique Médiathèque Départementale Saint-Vallier

Théâtre comédie antique

Médiathèque Départementale 5 avenue Eugène Buissonnet Saint-Vallier Drôme

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-07 20:00:00

fin : 2026-03-07 21:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-03-07

Lysistrata d’Aristophane par la Compagnie Les Indécis Heureux -411 av JC, Athènes et les cités alliées sont en guerre contre Sparte. Une femme, Lysistrata, imagine une stratégie pour mettre fin à la guerre.

Public adulte. Sera précédé d’un repas partagé.

Médiathèque Départementale 5 avenue Eugène Buissonnet Saint-Vallier 26240 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 23 32 02 mddc-stvallier@ladrome.fr

Lysistrata by Aristophanes by Compagnie Les Indécis Heureux -411 BC, Athens and its allied cities are at war with Sparta. One woman, Lysistrata, devises a strategy to end the war.

For adults. To be preceded by a shared meal.

L’événement Théâtre comédie antique Saint-Vallier a été mis à jour le 2025-12-27 par Office de Tourisme Porte de DrômArdèche