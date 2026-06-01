Théâtre en plein air chez l’habitant Cie Iskandar Saint-Sozy
Théâtre en plein air chez l’habitant Cie Iskandar Saint-Sozy vendredi 26 juin 2026.
Saint-Sozy
Théâtre en plein air chez l’habitant Cie Iskandar
33 La Garenne Saint-Sozy Lot
Tarif : – – EUR
Participation libre
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-26
fin : 2026-06-27
Date(s) :
2026-06-26
Après avoir présenté l'an dernier Rhinocéros d'Eugène Ionesco, la compagnie propose cette année une soirée originale de théâtre en plein air chez l'habitant, dans son jardin, autour d'un apéritif partagé
Réservation obligatoire par mail
Après avoir présenté l'an dernier Rhinocéros d'Eugène Ionesco, la compagnie propose cette année une soirée originale de théâtre en plein air chez l'habitant, dans son jardin, autour d'un apéritif partagé
Réservation obligatoire par mail
.
33 La Garenne Saint-Sozy 46200 Lot Occitanie iskandar.compagnie@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
After presenting Eugène Ionesco's Rhinoceros last year, this year the company is offering an original evening of open-air theater in the home, in the garden, with a shared aperitif
Reservation required by e-mail
L’événement Théâtre en plein air chez l’habitant Cie Iskandar Saint-Sozy a été mis à jour le 2026-06-04 par OT Vallée de la Dordogne