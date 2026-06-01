Saint-Sozy

Théâtre en plein air chez l’habitant Cie Iskandar

33 La Garenne Saint-Sozy Lot

Tarif : – – EUR

Participation libre

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-26

fin : 2026-06-27

Date(s) :

2026-06-26

Après avoir présenté l'an dernier Rhinocéros d'Eugène Ionesco, la compagnie propose cette année une soirée originale de théâtre en plein air chez l'habitant, dans son jardin, autour d'un apéritif partagé

Réservation obligatoire par mail

Après avoir présenté l'an dernier Rhinocéros d'Eugène Ionesco, la compagnie propose cette année une soirée originale de théâtre en plein air chez l'habitant, dans son jardin, autour d'un apéritif partagé

Réservation obligatoire par mail

.

33 La Garenne Saint-Sozy 46200 Lot Occitanie iskandar.compagnie@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

After presenting Eugène Ionesco's Rhinoceros last year, this year the company is offering an original evening of open-air theater in the home, in the garden, with a shared aperitif

Reservation required by e-mail

L’événement Théâtre en plein air chez l’habitant Cie Iskandar Saint-Sozy a été mis à jour le 2026-06-04 par OT Vallée de la Dordogne