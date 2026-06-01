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Théâtre en plein air chez l’habitant Cie Iskandar Saint-Sozy

Théâtre en plein air chez l’habitant Cie Iskandar Saint-Sozy

Théâtre en plein air chez l’habitant Cie Iskandar Saint-Sozy vendredi 26 juin 2026.

Adresse : 33 La Garenne

Ville : 46200 Saint-Sozy

Département : Lot

Début : vendredi 26 juin 2026

Fin : samedi 27 juin 2026

Tarif : Participation libre

Saint-Sozy

Théâtre en plein air chez l’habitant Cie Iskandar

33 La Garenne Saint-Sozy Lot

Tarif : – – EUR

Participation libre

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-26
fin : 2026-06-27

Date(s) :
2026-06-26

Après avoir présenté l'an dernier Rhinocéros d'Eugène Ionesco, la compagnie propose cette année une soirée originale de théâtre en plein air chez l'habitant, dans son jardin, autour d'un apéritif partagé

Réservation obligatoire par mail

Après avoir présenté l'an dernier Rhinocéros d'Eugène Ionesco, la compagnie propose cette année une soirée originale de théâtre en plein air chez l'habitant, dans son jardin, autour d'un apéritif partagé

Réservation obligatoire par mail

  .

33 La Garenne Saint-Sozy 46200 Lot Occitanie   iskandar.compagnie@gmail.com

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English :

After presenting Eugène Ionesco's Rhinoceros last year, this year the company is offering an original evening of open-air theater in the home, in the garden, with a shared aperitif

Reservation required by e-mail

L’événement Théâtre en plein air chez l’habitant Cie Iskandar Saint-Sozy a été mis à jour le 2026-06-04 par OT Vallée de la Dordogne