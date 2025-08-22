TINA ARENA Place Armand Lanoux Perpignan
TINA ARENA Place Armand Lanoux Perpignan samedi 31 octobre 2026.
TINA ARENA
Place Armand Lanoux Palais des congrès Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 49 – 49 – 69
Début : 2026-10-31 20:00:00
fin : 2026-10-31
2026-10-31
La star australienne en tournée au Palais des congrès.
Place Armand Lanoux Palais des congrès Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie
English :
The Australian star on tour at the Palais des Congrès.
German :
Der australische Star auf einer Tournee im Palais des Congrès.
Italiano :
La star australiana in tournée al Palais des Congrès.
Espanol :
La estrella australiana de gira en el Palacio de Congresos.
L’événement TINA ARENA Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2025-08-22 par PERPIGNAN TOURISME