Informations pratiques

Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

TOURNOI DE PING-PONG JEUNES PAR POULES MERCREDI 15 JUILLET

Avenue Jean Paul Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 6 – 6 – 6

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-15 14:00:00

fin : 2026-07-15 16:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-15

Club House du Tennis Club (face aux courts extérieurs) (Plan de Ville H8)

Prêt de matériel, match par poules en simple puis en double. Lots et boissons offerts à tous les participants.

6€/pers Inscription au +33(0)6.80.90.04.36 ou pierricktennis66@gmail.com De 8 à 18 ans

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Avenue Jean Paul Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30 pierricktennis66@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Tennis Club House (across from the outdoor courts) (City Map: H8)

Equipment rental available; group matches in singles followed by doubles. Prizes and drinks provided for all participants.

6?/person Register by calling +33(0)6.80.90.04.36 or emailing pierricktennis66@gmail.com Ages 8 %E0 18

L’événement TOURNOI DE PING-PONG JEUNES PAR POULES MERCREDI 15 JUILLET Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2026-06-29 par OT DE FONT ROMEU