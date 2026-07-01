UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

TOURNOI DE PING-PONG JEUNES PAR POULES MERCREDI 22 JUILLET Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

mercredi 22 juillet 2026 · Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

TOURNOI DE PING-PONG JEUNES PAR POULES MERCREDI 22 JUILLET Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

Informations pratiques

Début
mercredi 22 juillet 2026
Fin
mercredi 22 juillet 2026
Heure de début
14:00:00
Adresse
Avenue Jean Paul
Ville
66120 Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif
6 6 6 Tarif de base plein tarif Plein tarif

Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

TOURNOI DE PING-PONG JEUNES PAR POULES MERCREDI 22 JUILLET

Avenue Jean Paul Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 6 – 6 – 6

Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-22 14:00:00
fin : 2026-07-22 16:30:00

Date(s) :
2026-07-22

Club House du Tennis Club (face aux courts extérieurs) (Plan de Ville H8)
Prêt de matériel, match par poules en simple puis en double. Lots et boissons offerts à tous les participants.
6€/pers Inscription au +33(0)6.80.90.04.36 ou pierricktennis66@gmail.com De 8 à 18 ans
  .

Avenue Jean Paul Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30  pierricktennis66@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Tennis Club House (across from the outdoor courts) (City Map: H8)
Equipment rental available; group matches in singles followed by doubles. Prizes and drinks provided for all participants.
6?/person Register by calling +33(0)6.80.90.04.36 or emailing pierricktennis66@gmail.com Ages 8 %E0 18

L’événement TOURNOI DE PING-PONG JEUNES PAR POULES MERCREDI 22 JUILLET Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2026-06-29 par OT DE FONT ROMEU

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