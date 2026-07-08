TOURNOI DE PING-PONG JEUNES PAR POULES MERCREDI 29 JUILLET Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
mercredi 29 juillet 2026 · Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
Informations pratiques
Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
TOURNOI DE PING-PONG JEUNES PAR POULES MERCREDI 29 JUILLET
Avenue Jean Paul Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 6 – 6 – 6
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-29 14:00:00
fin : 2026-07-29 16:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-29
Club House du Tennis Club (face aux courts extérieurs) (Plan de Ville H8)
Prêt de matériel, match par poules en simple puis en double. Lots et boissons offerts à tous les participants.
6€/pers Inscription au +33(0)6.80.90.04.36 ou pierricktennis66@gmail.com De 8 à 18 ans
.
Avenue Jean Paul Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30 pierricktennis66@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Tennis Club House (across from the outdoor courts) (City Map: H8)
Equipment rental available; group matches in singles followed by doubles. Prizes and drinks provided for all participants.
6?/person Register by calling +33(0)6.80.90.04.36 or emailing pierricktennis66@gmail.com Ages 8 %E0 18
L’événement TOURNOI DE PING-PONG JEUNES PAR POULES MERCREDI 29 JUILLET Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2026-06-29 par OT DE FONT ROMEU
À voir aussi à Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via (Pyrénées-Orientales)
- JEU D’ÉNIGMES MONTAGNES D’AQUI MERCREDI 8 JUILLET Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 8 juillet 2026
- À LA DÉCOUVERTE DES OISEAUX DE CERDAGNE MERCREDI 8 JUILLET Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 8 juillet 2026
- TOURNOI DE PING-PONG JEUNES PAR POULES MERCREDI 8 JUILLET Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 8 juillet 2026
- STAGE POTERIE MODELAGE MERCREDI 8 JUILLET Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 8 juillet 2026
- VISITE DU GRAND HÔTEL MERCREDI 8 JUILLET Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 8 juillet 2026