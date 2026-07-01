Informations pratiques

Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

TOURNOI DE TENNIS JEUNES PAR POULES VENDREDI 10 JUILLET

Avenue Jean Paul Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 12 – 12 – 12

Tarif enfant

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-10 13:30:00

fin : 2026-07-10 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-10

Compétition amicale non homologuée.

13H45 accueil et explication des formats de match

14H Matchs par poules (environ 4 matchs par joueur)

16H45 Remise des prix pour tous les participants + goûter.

Inscription au +33 (0)6.80.90.04.36 ou pierricktennis66@gmail.com De 8 à 16 ans 20 pers. max.

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Avenue Jean Paul Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30 pierricktennis66@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Friendly, unofficial tournament.

1:45 p.m.: Welcome and explanation of match formats

2:00 p.m.: Group matches (approximately 4 matches per player)

4:45 p.m.: Awards ceremony for all participants + refreshments.

Register by calling +33 (0)6.80.90.04.36 or emailing pierricktennis66@gmail.com Ages 8–16 20 people max.

L’événement TOURNOI DE TENNIS JEUNES PAR POULES VENDREDI 10 JUILLET Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2026-06-29 par OT DE FONT ROMEU