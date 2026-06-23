Prades

TOURNOI DU CANIGOU

Prades Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 28 – 28 – 28

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-02 09:00:00

fin : 2026-09-20

Date(s) :

2026-09-02

Le Club Tennis Prades organise le tournoi du Canigou du 2 au 20 septembre. Inscriptions et informations au 06 64 65 57 20.

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Prades 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 64 65 57 20

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Prades Tennis Club is hosting the Canigou Tournament from September 2 to 20. For registration and information, call 06 64 65 57 20.

L’événement TOURNOI DU CANIGOU Prades a été mis à jour le 2026-06-23 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO