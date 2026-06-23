TOURNOI DU CANIGOU Prades
TOURNOI DU CANIGOU Prades mercredi 2 septembre 2026.
Prades
TOURNOI DU CANIGOU
Prades Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 28 – 28 – 28
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-02 09:00:00
fin : 2026-09-20
Date(s) :
2026-09-02
Le Club Tennis Prades organise le tournoi du Canigou du 2 au 20 septembre. Inscriptions et informations au 06 64 65 57 20.
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Prades 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 64 65 57 20
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The Prades Tennis Club is hosting the Canigou Tournament from September 2 to 20. For registration and information, call 06 64 65 57 20.
L’événement TOURNOI DU CANIGOU Prades a été mis à jour le 2026-06-23 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO
À voir aussi à Prades (Pyrénées-Orientales)
- VISITE GUIDÉE DE L’ÉGLISE ST-PIERRE DE PRADES Prades 1 juillet 2026
- LES COLS DU DIMANCHE Prades 5 juillet 2026
- EXCURSION VERS LE CANIGOU EN 4X4 AVEC PASSCANIGO Prades 5 juillet 2026
- PIC DU CANIGO A LA JOURNEE AVEC PASSCANIGO EN VTTAE PAR MARIAILLES Prades 7 juillet 2026
- VISITE GUIDÉE DE L’ÉGLISE ST-PIERRE DE PRADES Prades 7 juillet 2026