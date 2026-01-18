Triathlon de Châtelaillon-Plage Châtelaillon-Plage

Triathlon de Châtelaillon-Plage

Plage Châtelaillon-Plage Charente-Maritime

Début : 2026-05-16

fin : 2026-05-17

2026-05-16

Le Triathlon de La Rochelle fait son grand retour à Châtelaillon-Plage pour la 3ème année !

Plage Châtelaillon-Plage 17340 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine contact.orga.triathlonlr@gmail.com

English :

The La Rochelle Triathlon returns to Châtelaillon-Plage for the 3rd year!

