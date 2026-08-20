AGENDA · Chef-du-Pont
Tribute rolling stone, Victoria Station, Chef-du-Pont
vendredi 9 octobre 2026 · Victoria Station · Chef-du-Pont
Informations pratiques
Tribute rolling stone Vendredi 9 octobre, 21h00 Victoria Station Manche
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-10-09T21:00:00+02:00 – 2026-10-09T23:30:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-10-09T21:00:00+02:00 – 2026-10-09T23:30:00+02:00
Victoria Station Place de la Gare 78490 Méré Chef-du-Pont 50480 Manche Normandie
Tribute rolling stone