Cazaux-Villecomtal

Troc de plantes

CAZAUX-VILLECOMTAL Cazaux-Villecomtal Gers

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-25 14:00:00

fin : 2026-04-25

Date(s) :

2026-04-25

3ème Troc de Plantes à Cazaux-Villecomtal

Le Foyer Rural de Cazaux-Villecomtal vous invite à la nouvelle édition de son Troc de Plantes, un rendez-vous convivial autour du jardinage et du partage.

Échangez vos plantes, graines et boutures contre d’autres variétés,

Partagez vos conseils et astuces avec d’autres passionnés,

Préparez de petits pots de fleurs, arbustes ou légumes (avec étiquette si possible).

En plus joignez-vous à nous pour un atelier de décoration de pots des fleurs, apportez vos pots et boîtes de conserve vides, les autres matériaux seront fournis.

Une belle occasion pour enrichir son jardin, faire des rencontres et passer un moment agréable autour de la nature.

Buvette et gâteaux seront proposés sur place pour prolonger la convivialité.

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CAZAUX-VILLECOMTAL Cazaux-Villecomtal 32230 Gers Occitanie +33 6 47 84 90 42 mairie.cazauxvillecomtal@orange.fr

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English :

3rd Plant Troc in Cazaux-Villecomtal

The Foyer Rural de Cazaux-Villecomtal invites you to the latest edition of its Plant Troc, a convivial gathering for gardening and sharing.

Exchange your plants, seeds and cuttings for other varieties,

Share tips and tricks with other gardening enthusiasts,

Prepare small pots of flowers, shrubs or vegetables (with labels if possible).

What’s more, join us for a pot-decorating workshop. Bring your own empty pots and tins, and all other materials will be provided.

It’s a great opportunity to enrich your garden, meet new people and spend some quality time with nature.

Refreshments and cakes will be available on site to prolong the conviviality.

L’événement Troc de plantes Cazaux-Villecomtal a été mis à jour le 2026-04-10 par OT du Pays du Val d’Adour|CDT65