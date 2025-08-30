UBB / NORTHAMPTON SAINTS – J3 ICC Stade Chaban Delmas Bordeaux
UBB / NORTHAMPTON SAINTS – J3 ICC Stade Chaban Delmas Bordeaux dimanche 11 janvier 2026.
UBB / NORTHAMPTON SAINTS – J3 ICC Dimanche 11 janvier 2026, 16h15 Stade Chaban Delmas Gironde
Billetterie sur billetterie.ubbrugby.com
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-01-11T16:15:00 – 2026-01-11T19:00:00
Fin : 2026-01-11T16:15:00 – 2026-01-11T19:00:00
Stade Chaban Delmas Place Johnston – 33000 Bordeaux Bordeaux 33000 Saint-Augustin Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine
J3 Investec Champions Cup Rugby
UBB