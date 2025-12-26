V and B Fest’, Château-Gontier-sur-Mayenne

V and B Fest’

La Maroutière Château-Gontier-sur-Mayenne Mayenne

Tarif : 179 – 179 – 215 EUR

Début : 2026-08-20

fin : 2026-08-23

2026-08-20

À l’origine de cette aventure, la passion du “vivre ensemble” et l’envie de prolonger cette histoire de rencontres à la genèse du V and B Fest’

Programmation (premiers noms)

JEUDI 20 AOUT PARCELS MATT POKORA FEU! CHATTERTON SUZANE

VENDREDI 21 AOUT DAMSO CHARLOTTE CARDIN VALD VLADIMIR CAUCHEMAR TODIEFOR DUB INC

SAMEDI 22 AOUT PLK CHARLOTTE DE WITTE GROUNADTION THYLACINE LES OGRES DE BARBACK & LA RUE KETANTOU BARDIX LE GAULOIS

DIMANCHE 23 AOUT MOBY PAUL KALKBRENNER TAYC HELENA THE AVENER .

Mayenne Pays de la Loire

English :

At the origin of this adventure, a passion for ?living together? and the desire to extend this history of encounters to the genesis of the V and B Fest?

