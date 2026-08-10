VES 2026 CINÉM’AUDE VOUS INVITE À UNE SÉANCE IMMERSIVE SUR LE THÈME DU VIN ! Limoux
dimanche 18 octobre 2026 · Limoux
Informations pratiques
Limoux
VES 2026 CINÉM’AUDE VOUS INVITE À UNE SÉANCE IMMERSIVE SUR LE THÈME DU VIN !
9 Allée des Marronniers Limoux Aude
Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-18 17:00:00
fin : 2026-10-18
Date(s) :
2026-10-18
Découvrez Wine Calling, le vin se lève, un documentaire de Bruno Sauvard, avec Laurence Manya Krief, Stéphane Morin, Jean-François Nicq, Jean-Sébastien Gioan, ainsi que plusieurs vignerons d’Occitanie, acteurs du mouvement des vins naturels.
À travers leurs parcours, le film met en lumière une nouvelle génération de vignerons passionnés qui réinventent la viticulture en privilégiant des pratiques plus respectueuses de la nature et de l’humain. Une projection inspirante qui invite à découvrir le monde du vin sous un angle authentique, engagé et profondément vivant.
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9 Allée des Marronniers Limoux 11300 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 31 03 69
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Discover *Wine Calling: The Rise of Wine*, a documentary by Bruno Sauvard, featuring Laurence Manya Krief, Stéphane Morin, Jean-François Nicq, Jean-Sébastien Gioan, as well as several winemakers from Occitanie who are key figures in the natural wine movement.
Through their stories, the film spotlights a new generation of passionate winemakers who are reinventing viticulture by prioritizing practices that are more respectful of nature and people. An inspiring screening that invites you to discover the world of wine from an authentic, committed, and deeply vibrant perspective.
L’événement VES 2026 CINÉM’AUDE VOUS INVITE À UNE SÉANCE IMMERSIVE SUR LE THÈME DU VIN ! Limoux a été mis à jour le 2026-08-10 par
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