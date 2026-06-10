Lamothe-Cassel

Vide-greniers à Lamothe-Cassel

Parking du village Lamothe-Cassel Lot

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-12 08:00:00

fin : 2026-07-12

Date(s) :

2026-07-12

Le comité des fêtes "Vivre à Lamothe-Cassel" vous convie à son vide-greniers ! L'occasion parfaite pour flâner entre les étals, dénicher des objets insolites ou chargés d'histoire, et profiter d'un moment convivial où petits et grands y trouveront leur bonheur.

Le comité des fêtes "Vivre à Lamothe-Cassel" vous convie à son vide-greniers ! L'occasion parfaite pour flâner entre les étals, dénicher des objets insolites ou chargés d'histoire, et profiter d'un moment convivial où petits et grands y trouveront leur bonheur.

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Parking du village Lamothe-Cassel 46240 Lot Occitanie +33 7 88 69 70 88

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The festival committee "Vivre à Lamothe-Cassel" invites you to its garage sale! The perfect opportunity to stroll between the stalls, unearth unusual objects or those steeped in history, and enjoy a convivial moment where young and old alike will find something to their liking.

L’événement Vide-greniers à Lamothe-Cassel Lamothe-Cassel a été mis à jour le 2026-06-10 par OT Gourdon