Portieux

vide greniers

Portieux Vosges

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-04-26 07:00:00

fin : 2026-04-26 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-04-26

Venez chiner, vendre et passer un moment convivial !

Restauration & buvette sur place

Exposants 2,50 € le m²

Inscriptions (avant le 23 avril)

Nous vous attendons nombreux !Tout public

0 .

Portieux 88330 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 89 30 38 45 fannyfremiot@orange.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Come and browse, sell and have a great time!

Catering & refreshments on site

Exhibitors: 2.50 ? per m²

Registration (before April 23)

We look forward to seeing you there!

L’événement vide greniers Portieux a été mis à jour le 2026-04-22 par OT EPINAL ET SA REGION