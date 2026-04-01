Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

vide greniers Portieux

vide greniers Portieux dimanche 26 avril 2026.

Ville : 88330 Portieux

Département : Vosges

Début : dimanche 26 avril 2026

Fin : dimanche 26 avril 2026

Heure de début : 07:00:00

Tarif : 0 Gratuit

Portieux

vide greniers

Portieux Vosges

Tarif : – – EUR
0
Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-04-26 07:00:00
fin : 2026-04-26 18:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-04-26

Venez chiner, vendre et passer un moment convivial !
Restauration & buvette sur place

Exposants 2,50 € le m²
Inscriptions (avant le 23 avril)

Nous vous attendons nombreux !Tout public
0  .

Portieux 88330 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 89 30 38 45  fannyfremiot@orange.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Come and browse, sell and have a great time!
Catering & refreshments on site

Exhibitors: 2.50 ? per m²
Registration (before April 23)

We look forward to seeing you there!

L’événement vide greniers Portieux a été mis à jour le 2026-04-22 par OT EPINAL ET SA REGION

À voir aussi à Portieux (Vosges)