vide greniers Portieux
vide greniers Portieux dimanche 26 avril 2026.
Portieux
vide greniers
Portieux Vosges
Tarif : – – EUR
0
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-04-26 07:00:00
fin : 2026-04-26 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-04-26
Venez chiner, vendre et passer un moment convivial !
Restauration & buvette sur place
Exposants 2,50 € le m²
Inscriptions (avant le 23 avril)
Nous vous attendons nombreux !Tout public
0 .
Portieux 88330 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 89 30 38 45 fannyfremiot@orange.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Come and browse, sell and have a great time!
Catering & refreshments on site
Exhibitors: 2.50 ? per m²
Registration (before April 23)
We look forward to seeing you there!
L’événement vide greniers Portieux a été mis à jour le 2026-04-22 par OT EPINAL ET SA REGION