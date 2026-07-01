UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Prunières

VIDE-GRENIERS Prunières

dimanche 26 juillet 2026 · Prunières

VIDE-GRENIERS Prunières

Informations pratiques

Début
dimanche 26 juillet 2026
Fin
dimanche 26 juillet 2026
Adresse
Place Saint Caprais
Ville
48200 Prunières
Département
Lozère
Tarif
5 5 Journée

Prunières

VIDE-GRENIERS

Place Saint Caprais Prunières Lozère

Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR

Journée

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-26
fin : 2026-07-26

Date(s) :
2026-07-26

Le Comité d’animation Prunières-Apcher organise un vide-greniers à Prunières.
De 8h à 17h sur la place Saint Caprais.
Buvette et restauration sur place .

Inscription au 06 70 35 49 20
Tarif 5€ / les 3 mètres de stand .
Arrivée des exposants à partir de 6h00.
Le Comité d’animation Prunières-Apcher organise un vide-greniers à Prunières.
De 8h à 17h sur la place Saint Caprais.
Buvette et restauration sur place .

Inscription au 06 70 35 49 20
Tarif 5€ / les 3 mètres de stand .
Arrivée des exposants à partir de 6h00.   .

Place Saint Caprais Prunières 48200 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 70 35 49 20 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Prunières-Apcher Events Committee is organizing a yard sale in Prunières.
From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Place Saint Caprais.
Refreshments and food available on site.

To register, call 06 70 35 49 20.
Price: 5? per 3 meters of booth space.
Exhibitors may arrive starting at 6:00 a.m.

L’événement VIDE-GRENIERS Prunières a été mis à jour le 2026-07-10 par 48-OT Margeride en Gévaudan

À voir aussi à Prunières (Lozère)