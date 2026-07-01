Informations pratiques

Prunières

VIDE-GRENIERS

Place Saint Caprais Prunières Lozère

Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR

Journée

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-26

fin : 2026-07-26

Date(s) :

2026-07-26

Le Comité d’animation Prunières-Apcher organise un vide-greniers à Prunières.

De 8h à 17h sur la place Saint Caprais.

Buvette et restauration sur place .

Inscription au 06 70 35 49 20

Tarif 5€ / les 3 mètres de stand .

Arrivée des exposants à partir de 6h00.

Le Comité d’animation Prunières-Apcher organise un vide-greniers à Prunières.

De 8h à 17h sur la place Saint Caprais.

Buvette et restauration sur place .

Inscription au 06 70 35 49 20

Tarif 5€ / les 3 mètres de stand .

Arrivée des exposants à partir de 6h00. .

Place Saint Caprais Prunières 48200 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 70 35 49 20

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Prunières-Apcher Events Committee is organizing a yard sale in Prunières.

From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Place Saint Caprais.

Refreshments and food available on site.

To register, call 06 70 35 49 20.

Price: 5? per 3 meters of booth space.

Exhibitors may arrive starting at 6:00 a.m.

L’événement VIDE-GRENIERS Prunières a été mis à jour le 2026-07-10 par 48-OT Margeride en Gévaudan