VIDE-GRENIERS Prunières
dimanche 26 juillet 2026 · Prunières
Informations pratiques
Prunières
VIDE-GRENIERS
Place Saint Caprais Prunières Lozère
Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR
Journée
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-26
fin : 2026-07-26
Date(s) :
2026-07-26
Le Comité d’animation Prunières-Apcher organise un vide-greniers à Prunières.
De 8h à 17h sur la place Saint Caprais.
Buvette et restauration sur place .
Inscription au 06 70 35 49 20
Tarif 5€ / les 3 mètres de stand .
Arrivée des exposants à partir de 6h00.
Le Comité d’animation Prunières-Apcher organise un vide-greniers à Prunières.
De 8h à 17h sur la place Saint Caprais.
Buvette et restauration sur place .
Inscription au 06 70 35 49 20
Tarif 5€ / les 3 mètres de stand .
Arrivée des exposants à partir de 6h00. .
Place Saint Caprais Prunières 48200 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 70 35 49 20
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The Prunières-Apcher Events Committee is organizing a yard sale in Prunières.
From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Place Saint Caprais.
Refreshments and food available on site.
To register, call 06 70 35 49 20.
Price: 5? per 3 meters of booth space.
Exhibitors may arrive starting at 6:00 a.m.
L’événement VIDE-GRENIERS Prunières a été mis à jour le 2026-07-10 par 48-OT Margeride en Gévaudan
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