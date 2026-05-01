Vide-maison Harbouey
Vide-maison Harbouey samedi 23 mai 2026.
Harbouey
Vide-maison
1 Grande Rue Harbouey Meurthe-et-Moselle
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-05-23 10:00:00
fin : 2026-05-24 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-23
Venez faire des trouvailles et bonnes affaires avec ce vide-maison organisé à Harbouey. Café et gâteaux offerts.
Informations auprès de Madame Grandidier au 06 14 91 16 83Tout public
.
1 Grande Rue Harbouey 54450 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 6 14 91 16 83
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Come and make some finds and bargains with this house sale organized in Harbouey. Coffee and cakes available.
Information from Madame Grandidier on 06 14 91 16 83
L’événement Vide-maison Harbouey a été mis à jour le 2026-05-15 par MT DU PAYS LUNEVILLOIS