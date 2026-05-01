Harbouey

Vide-maison

1 Grande Rue Harbouey Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-05-23 10:00:00

fin : 2026-05-24 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-23

Venez faire des trouvailles et bonnes affaires avec ce vide-maison organisé à Harbouey. Café et gâteaux offerts.

Informations auprès de Madame Grandidier au 06 14 91 16 83Tout public

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1 Grande Rue Harbouey 54450 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 6 14 91 16 83

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Come and make some finds and bargains with this house sale organized in Harbouey. Coffee and cakes available.

Information from Madame Grandidier on 06 14 91 16 83

L’événement Vide-maison Harbouey a été mis à jour le 2026-05-15 par MT DU PAYS LUNEVILLOIS