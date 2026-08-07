Informations pratiques

La Chapelle-Gonaguet

Vintage motors show à la Chapelle Gonaguet

La Chapelle-Gonaguet Dordogne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-05 09:00:00

fin : 2026-09-06 02:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-05

Un tout nouvel évènement arrive à La Chapelle Gonaguet! Les 5 et 6 Septembre 2026, notre commune accueille le Vintage Motors Show! Sport, spectacle, concert et bonne humeur seront au rendez-vous durant tout le week end!

Pensez à réserver!

Un tout nouvel évènement arrive à La Chapelle Gonaguet! Les 5 et 6 Septembre 2026, notre commune accueille le Vintage Motors Show! Sport, spectacle, concert et bonne humeur seront au rendez-vous durant tout le week end!

Pensez à réserver! .

La Chapelle-Gonaguet 24350 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 16 47 80 23 chancenscene24@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Vintage motors show à la Chapelle Gonaguet

A brand-new event is coming to La Chapelle Gonaguet! On 5 and 6 September 2026, our town will be hosting the Vintage Motors Show! Sport, entertainment, concerts and a great atmosphere will be on the programme throughout the weekend!

Don’t forget to book!

L’événement Vintage motors show à la Chapelle Gonaguet La Chapelle-Gonaguet a été mis à jour le 2026-08-07 par Office de Tourisme intercommunal du Grand Périgueux