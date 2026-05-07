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Visite archi Le Centre protestant rue d’Aunis Royan

Visite archi Le Centre protestant rue d’Aunis Royan mercredi 10 juin 2026.

Lieu : rue d’Aunis

Adresse : RDV sur le parvis du temple

Ville : 17200 Royan

Département : Charente-Maritime

Début : mercredi 10 juin 2026

Fin : mercredi 10 juin 2026

Heure de début : 10:30:00

Tarif : 4.6 4.6 4.6 Tarif réduit

Royan

Visite archi Le Centre protestant

rue d’Aunis RDV sur le parvis du temple Royan Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 4.6 – 4.6 – 4.6 EUR

Tarif réduit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-10 10:30:00
fin : 2026-06-10

Date(s) :
2026-06-10

Bâtiment emblématique de la Reconstruction, le Centre protestant fête cette année ses 70 ans l’occasion de revenir sur son histoire et son architecture atypique, entre influence brésilienne et sobriété protestante.
  .

rue d’Aunis RDV sur le parvis du temple Royan 17200 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 39 94 45  animation.patrimoine@mairie-royan.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

An emblematic building of the Reconstruction era, the Protestant Center celebrates its 70th anniversary this year: an opportunity to look back at its history and its atypical architecture, a blend of Brazilian influence and Protestant sobriety.

L’événement Visite archi Le Centre protestant Royan a été mis à jour le 2026-05-04 par Mairie de Royan

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