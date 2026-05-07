Visite archi Le Centre protestant rue d’Aunis Royan
Visite archi Le Centre protestant rue d’Aunis Royan mercredi 10 juin 2026.
Royan
Visite archi Le Centre protestant
rue d’Aunis RDV sur le parvis du temple Royan Charente-Maritime
Tarif : 4.6 – 4.6 – 4.6 EUR
Tarif réduit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-10 10:30:00
fin : 2026-06-10
Date(s) :
2026-06-10
Bâtiment emblématique de la Reconstruction, le Centre protestant fête cette année ses 70 ans l’occasion de revenir sur son histoire et son architecture atypique, entre influence brésilienne et sobriété protestante.
.
rue d’Aunis RDV sur le parvis du temple Royan 17200 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 39 94 45 animation.patrimoine@mairie-royan.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
An emblematic building of the Reconstruction era, the Protestant Center celebrates its 70th anniversary this year: an opportunity to look back at its history and its atypical architecture, a blend of Brazilian influence and Protestant sobriety.
L’événement Visite archi Le Centre protestant Royan a été mis à jour le 2026-05-04 par Mairie de Royan
À voir aussi à Royan (Charente-Maritime)
- Conférence ARCHI Architectes français… En dialogue avec l’existant 3/3 Salle Jean Gabin Royan 7 mai 2026
- Concert dansant The Sophisticated Cats Le Palais Royan Événements Royan 9 mai 2026
- Gala de boxe professionnelle Espace Cordouan Royan 9 mai 2026
- Spectacle Un chapeau de paille d’Italie Salle Jean Gabin Royan 12 mai 2026
- Royan Atlantique Fête le Pineau Le Palais Royan Événements Royan 15 mai 2026