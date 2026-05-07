Visite archi Le Centre protestant rue d’Aunis Royan

Royan

Visite archi Le Centre protestant

rue d’Aunis RDV sur le parvis du temple Royan Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 4.6 – 4.6 – 4.6 EUR

Tarif réduit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-10 10:30:00

fin : 2026-06-10

Date(s) :

2026-06-10

Bâtiment emblématique de la Reconstruction, le Centre protestant fête cette année ses 70 ans l’occasion de revenir sur son histoire et son architecture atypique, entre influence brésilienne et sobriété protestante.

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rue d’Aunis RDV sur le parvis du temple Royan 17200 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 39 94 45 animation.patrimoine@mairie-royan.fr

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English :

An emblematic building of the Reconstruction era, the Protestant Center celebrates its 70th anniversary this year: an opportunity to look back at its history and its atypical architecture, a blend of Brazilian influence and Protestant sobriety.

L’événement Visite archi Le Centre protestant Royan a été mis à jour le 2026-05-04 par Mairie de Royan