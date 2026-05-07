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Visite archi Le marché central, visite & dégustation dans l’axe du bd Briand Royan

Visite archi Le marché central, visite & dégustation dans l’axe du bd Briand Royan mardi 30 juin 2026.

Lieu : dans l’axe du bd Briand

Adresse : RDV devant le marché

Ville : 17200 Royan

Département : Charente-Maritime

Début : mardi 30 juin 2026

Fin : mardi 30 juin 2026

Heure de début : 10:00:00

Tarif : 10 10 10

Royan

Visite archi Le marché central, visite & dégustation

dans l’axe du bd Briand RDV devant le marché Royan Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-30 10:00:00
fin : 2026-06-30

Date(s) :
2026-06-30

Venez redécouvrir ce monument emblématique des années 1950, classé Monument Historique. Prouesse technique sans équivalent à l’époque, le marché de Royan a influencé nombre de constructions modernes. Visite suivie d’une dégustation de produits régionaux.
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dans l’axe du bd Briand RDV devant le marché Royan 17200 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 39 58 36  animation.patrimoine@mairie-royan.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Come and rediscover this emblematic monument from the 1950s, listed as a Historic Monument. A technical feat without equal at the time, the Royan market has influenced many modern buildings. Visit followed by a tasting of regional products.

L’événement Visite archi Le marché central, visite & dégustation Royan a été mis à jour le 2026-05-04 par Mairie de Royan

À voir aussi à Royan (Charente-Maritime)