Visite archi Le marché central, visite & dégustation dans l’axe du bd Briand Royan

Royan

Visite archi Le marché central, visite & dégustation

dans l’axe du bd Briand RDV devant le marché Royan Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-30 10:00:00

fin : 2026-06-30

Date(s) :

2026-06-30

Venez redécouvrir ce monument emblématique des années 1950, classé Monument Historique. Prouesse technique sans équivalent à l’époque, le marché de Royan a influencé nombre de constructions modernes. Visite suivie d’une dégustation de produits régionaux.

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dans l’axe du bd Briand RDV devant le marché Royan 17200 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 39 58 36 animation.patrimoine@mairie-royan.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Come and rediscover this emblematic monument from the 1950s, listed as a Historic Monument. A technical feat without equal at the time, the Royan market has influenced many modern buildings. Visit followed by a tasting of regional products.

L’événement Visite archi Le marché central, visite & dégustation Royan a été mis à jour le 2026-05-04 par Mairie de Royan