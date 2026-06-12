VISITE COMMENTEE DE LA FORÊT DE LA MATTE Les Angles
VISITE COMMENTEE DE LA FORÊT DE LA MATTE Les Angles mardi 18 août 2026.
Les Angles
VISITE COMMENTEE DE LA FORÊT DE LA MATTE
Les Angles Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-18 10:00:00
fin : 2026-08-18 12:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-18
Découvrez l’histoire de la forêt de la Matte… dont les arbres servaient à construire les mâts des bateaux de Louis XIV avec Benjamin Joffre.
PLACE LIMITEE. INSCRIPTIONS EN LIGNES SUR lesangles.com
Rdv point info Lac de Matemale…
.
Les Angles 66210 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 04 32 76 lesanglesinfos@les-angles.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Discover the history of the Matte Forest… whose trees were used to build the masts of Louis XIV’s ships, with Benjamin Joffre.
LIMITED SPACE. REGISTER ONLINE AT lesangles.com
Meet at the Lac de Matemale information point…
L’événement VISITE COMMENTEE DE LA FORÊT DE LA MATTE Les Angles a été mis à jour le 2026-06-12 par LES ANGLES LE VILLAGE STATION
À voir aussi à Les Angles (Pyrénées-Orientales)
- TOUR DE FRANCE 6 JUILLET Les Angles 6 juillet 2026
- ALTRIMAN Les Angles 10 juillet 2026
- SALON DES ANTIQUAIRES Les Angles 12 juillet 2026
- POT D’ACCEUIL Les Angles 12 juillet 2026
- INITIATION ESCALADE Les Angles 13 juillet 2026