VISITE DE LA CHAPELLE DE L’ERMITAGE 10 JUILLET Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
vendredi 10 juillet 2026 · Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
Informations pratiques
Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
VISITE DE LA CHAPELLE DE L’ERMITAGE 10 JUILLET
Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-10 16:00:00
fin : 2026-07-10 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-10
Partez à la découverte d’un remarquable exemple d’art baroque, véritable cœur historique et spirituel de Font-Romeu.
Participation libre En famille
.
Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Come discover a remarkable example of Baroque art, the true historical and spiritual heart of Font-Romeu.
Admission by donation. Perfect for families.
L’événement VISITE DE LA CHAPELLE DE L’ERMITAGE 10 JUILLET Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2026-06-28 par OT DE FONT ROMEU
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