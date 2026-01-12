VISITE DE L’ABBAYE DE SAINT-GENIS-DES FONTAINES

Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines

Début : 2026-10-16 10:00:00

fin : 2026-10-16 11:30:00

2026-10-16

Une histoire exceptionnelle

Découvrez l’abbaye, son cloître roman au passé singulier et l’une des plus anciennes églises du Roussillon, mondialement connue pour son linteau millénaire.

Tarif 6€, gratuit 18 ans. Réservation obligatoire.

Rue Georges Clemenceau Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines 66740 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 48 98 00 08

An exceptional history

Discover the abbey, its Romanesque cloister and one of the oldest churches in Roussillon, world-famous for its thousand-year-old lintel.

Price 6?, free for under-18s. Reservations required.

