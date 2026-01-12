VISITE DE L’ABBAYE DE SAINT-GENIS-DES FONTAINES Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines
Rue Georges Clemenceau Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : 2026-10-16 10:00:00
fin : 2026-10-16 11:30:00
2026-10-16
Une histoire exceptionnelle
Découvrez l’abbaye, son cloître roman au passé singulier et l’une des plus anciennes églises du Roussillon, mondialement connue pour son linteau millénaire.
Tarif 6€, gratuit 18 ans. Réservation obligatoire.
Rue Georges Clemenceau Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines 66740 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 48 98 00 08
English :
An exceptional history
Discover the abbey, its Romanesque cloister and one of the oldest churches in Roussillon, world-famous for its thousand-year-old lintel.
Price 6?, free for under-18s. Reservations required.
