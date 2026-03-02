VISITE GUIDÉE CÉRET ENTRE ART ET HISTOIRE Céret
5 Rue Saint-Ferréol Céret Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : 2026-05-19 15:00:00
Découvrez Céret, une ville riche en patrimoine historique et artistique au cours d’une visite guidée abordant ces deux thématiques, qui font du centre-ville un lieu unique.
Réservation obligatoire.
5 Rue Saint-Ferréol Céret 66400 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 87 00 53 contact@vallespir-tourisme.com
English :
Discover Céret, a town with a rich historical and artistic heritage, on a guided tour that explores the two themes that make the town center so unique.
Booking essential.
