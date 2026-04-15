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VISITE GUIDÉE DES THERMES Thermes d’Amélie-les-Bains Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda

VISITE GUIDÉE DES THERMES Thermes d’Amélie-les-Bains Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda mardi 19 mai 2026.

Lieu : Thermes d'Amélie-les-Bains

Adresse : Place Maréchal Joffre

Ville : 66110 Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda

Département : Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : mardi 19 mai 2026

Fin : mardi 19 mai 2026

Heure de début : 14:15:00

Tarif :

Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda

VISITE GUIDÉE DES THERMES

Thermes d’Amélie-les-Bains Place Maréchal Joffre Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-19 14:15:00
fin : 2026-05-19

Date(s) :
2026-05-19

(Re) découvrez la saga familiale de la Chaîne Thermale du Soleil, l’histoire de la construction des thermes du Mondony, l’eau thermale et ses vertus. Visite et présentation des soins.
Visite de la partie historique des thermes Romains, sa salle du XVIIIème et sa voûte du IIème siècle classée aux monuments historiques suivie d’une pause devant la cascade d’Hannibal.
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Thermes d’Amélie-les-Bains Place Maréchal Joffre Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda 66110 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 87 94 55 

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English :

(Re)discover the family saga of the Chaîne Thermale du Soleil, the story of the construction of the Mondony thermal baths, and the virtues of thermal water. Visit and presentation of treatments.
Visit the historic part of the Roman thermal baths, with its 18th-century hall and 2nd-century vault, listed as a historical monument, followed by a pause in front of the Hannibal waterfall.

L’événement VISITE GUIDÉE DES THERMES Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda a été mis à jour le 2026-04-15 par AGENCE D’ATTRACTIVITE TOURISTIQUE AMELIE HAUT-VALLESPIR

À voir aussi à Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda (Pyrénées-Orientales)