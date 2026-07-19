Informations pratiques

Port-Vendres

VISITE GUIDÉE STREET ART

1 Quai François Joly Port-Vendres Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mardi 2026-07-21 09:00:00

fin : 2026-08-04 11:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-21 2026-07-28 2026-08-04

Pénétrez exceptionnellement au cœur du port de commerce de Port-Vendres pour découvrir d’impressionnantes œuvres de street art réalisées sur des conteneurs. Une visite insolite entre création artistique, patrimoine portuaire et ouverture sur le monde.

Gratuit, réservation obligatoire (places limitées).

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1 Quai François Joly Port-Vendres 66660 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 48 98 00 08

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Take this rare opportunity to explore the heart of Port-Vendres’ commercial port and discover impressive works of street art painted on shipping containers. An unusual tour combining artistic creation, port heritage, and a window to the world.

Free, reservations required (limited spaces).

L’événement VISITE GUIDÉE STREET ART Port-Vendres a été mis à jour le 2026-07-15 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE