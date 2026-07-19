VISITE GUIDÉE STREET ART Port-Vendres
mardi 21 juillet 2026 · Port-Vendres
Informations pratiques
Port-Vendres
VISITE GUIDÉE STREET ART
1 Quai François Joly Port-Vendres Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Mardi 2026-07-21 09:00:00
fin : 2026-08-04 11:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-21 2026-07-28 2026-08-04
Pénétrez exceptionnellement au cœur du port de commerce de Port-Vendres pour découvrir d’impressionnantes œuvres de street art réalisées sur des conteneurs. Une visite insolite entre création artistique, patrimoine portuaire et ouverture sur le monde.
Gratuit, réservation obligatoire (places limitées).
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1 Quai François Joly Port-Vendres 66660 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 48 98 00 08
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Take this rare opportunity to explore the heart of Port-Vendres’ commercial port and discover impressive works of street art painted on shipping containers. An unusual tour combining artistic creation, port heritage, and a window to the world.
Free, reservations required (limited spaces).
L’événement VISITE GUIDÉE STREET ART Port-Vendres a été mis à jour le 2026-07-15 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE
À voir aussi à Port-Vendres (Pyrénées-Orientales)
- NATHALIE SANTAINE CHANTE ELLA Port-Vendres 19 juillet 2026
- VISITE GUIDEE PORT-VENDRES AU FIL DE L’EAU Port-Vendres 20 juillet 2026
- VISITE GUIDEE AU CREPUSCULE SUR LES PAS DE CHARLES-RENNIE MACKINTOSH Port-Vendres 22 juillet 2026
- VISITE GUIDEE PORT-VENDRES AU FIL DE L’EAU Port-Vendres 27 juillet 2026
- VISITE GUIDEE AU CREPUSCULE SUR LES PAS DE CHARLES-RENNIE MACKINTOSH Port-Vendres 29 juillet 2026