UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Port-Vendres

VISITE GUIDÉE STREET ART Port-Vendres

mardi 21 juillet 2026 · Port-Vendres

VISITE GUIDÉE STREET ART Port-Vendres

Informations pratiques

Début
mardi 21 juillet 2026
Fin
mardi 21 juillet 2026
Heure de début
09:00:00
Adresse
1 Quai François Joly
Ville
66660 Port-Vendres
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif

Port-Vendres

VISITE GUIDÉE STREET ART

1 Quai François Joly Port-Vendres Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Mardi 2026-07-21 09:00:00
fin : 2026-08-04 11:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-07-21 2026-07-28 2026-08-04

Pénétrez exceptionnellement au cœur du port de commerce de Port-Vendres pour découvrir d’impressionnantes œuvres de street art réalisées sur des conteneurs. Une visite insolite entre création artistique, patrimoine portuaire et ouverture sur le monde.
Gratuit, réservation obligatoire (places limitées).
  .

1 Quai François Joly Port-Vendres 66660 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 48 98 00 08 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Take this rare opportunity to explore the heart of Port-Vendres’ commercial port and discover impressive works of street art painted on shipping containers. An unusual tour combining artistic creation, port heritage, and a window to the world.
Free, reservations required (limited spaces).

L’événement VISITE GUIDÉE STREET ART Port-Vendres a été mis à jour le 2026-07-15 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE

À voir aussi à Port-Vendres (Pyrénées-Orientales)