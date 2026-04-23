Saint-Rémy-de-Provence

Visite guidée Un champ de pivoines

Dimanche 10 mai 2026 de 16h à 17h30. Saint-Rémy-de-Provence Bouches-du-Rhône

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-10 16:00:00

fin : 2026-05-10 17:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-10

Visite guidée ❁ Participation aux frais 5€

Un champ de pivoines

Agnès vous accueille dans son champ de pivoines.

Agnès Benoit AB Pivoine Saint-Rémy-de-Provence

Visite guidée ❁ Participation aux frais 5€

Un champ de pivoines

Agnès vous accueille dans son champ de pivoines.

Agnès Benoit AB Pivoine Saint-Rémy-de-Provence .

Saint-Rémy-de-Provence 13210 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 90 90 44 00 contact@parc-alpilles.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Guided tour ? Participation fee 5?

A field of peonies

Agnès welcomes you to her peony field.

Agnès Benoit AB Pivoine Saint-Rémy-de-Provence

L’événement Visite guidée Un champ de pivoines Saint-Rémy-de-Provence a été mis à jour le 2026-04-23 par Parc Naturel Régional des Alpilles