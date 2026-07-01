AGENDA · Arthezé
Visiter l’église Saint-Jean-Baptiste, Arthezé, Arthezé
samedi 19 septembre 2026 · Arthezé
Informations pratiques
Visiter l’église Saint-Jean-Baptiste 19 et 20 septembre Arthezé Sarthe
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-09-19T10:00:00+02:00 – 2026-09-19T12:30:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-09-20T14:00:00+02:00 – 2026-09-20T18:00:00+02:00
Place St Jean Baptiste
L’église Saint-Jean-Baptiste a été reconstruite en 1866. Le coq du clocher culmine à 37 mètres. Chemin de croix et tableau classé. Clocher restauré en 2023.
Samedi et dimanche de 10h à 12h30 et 14h à 18h
Visites libres
Arthezé Arthezé Arthezé 72270 Sarthe Pays de la Loire
Place St Jean Baptiste
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